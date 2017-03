Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Yesterday was the first day of spring, but that’s kind of hard to believe when you see all those piles of snow out there. So how about some bright, cheerful news?

AND

We’re lucky to live in a state with so much to see and do every season. And we’re not the only one’s who get to enjoy it! Visitors from all over the world, the United States and New England visit Connecticut every year.

Tell Me Something Good