Introducing stunning Gemma! This gorgeous grey girl is about 4 years old and right around 60 pounds. She looks just fabulous in her favorite colors pink and purple, doesn’t she? Friendly Gemma is so ready to find her forever family and is waiting it out at a vet clinic where she’s made so many friends (humans only – she’s not really into four-legged friendship). She would love an experienced home where she can go on long walks and hikes, followed by amazing snuggle sessions with her forever family. If this sounds like the perfect dog for you, please give us a call, she can’t wait to meet you! If you would like to know more about Gemma, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail to Daryl@ourcompanions.org