Monopoly Has Announced Its 3 New Game Tokens

The boot, the wheelbarrow, and the thimble are out! And Hasbro is replacing them with a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a rubber ducky, and a penguin.

More than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in the next version of the property-acquisition game, which is based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City.

There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ’80s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers.

The existing Scottish terrier, battleship, race car, top hat and cat tokens will carry on.

The Scottie was top dog in the competition, leading all contenders with 212,476 votes. The T. rex was second with 207,954, and the hat was third with 167,582. The car was fourth with 165,083; the duck was fifth with 160,485; the cat was sixth with 154,165; the penguin came in seventh place with 146,661; and the battleship made the final cut with 134,704 votes.