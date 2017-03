Thanks for the telephone call to the PillowTalk Love Lines from Maty in Hartford reaching out to Chuck in Bristol. Maty unfortunately lost her father relatively recently. Chuck has been there for Maty. She called PillowTalk to express her feelings and express what Chuck’s support has meant to her.

Listen carefully to her heartfelt message as it was heard on the radio. Maty wanted me to play an appropriate song. She told me that Angel Of Mine by Monica would be perfect.

Maty Reaches Out To Thank A Friend