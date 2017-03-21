Brian May Reveals QUEEN Edition of Monopoly

If you’re bummed to see the thimble and wheelbarrow fall by the wayside, here’s some Monopoly news that may rock you!

Brian May announced a special QUEEN edition of the classic board game!

He shared the news on his official website.

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it’s due in a shop near you in May. I’m excited – it was a blast working on it – like making an album! We hope you love it!”

Can you wait ? Queen Monopoly will hit the streets in May. Tour the World with QUEEN and conquer all ! There can be only ONE winner ! Bri A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

And the tokens? Way cooler than a thimble! Rolling Stone shares that they are “tied to iconic Queen songs and images: The giant robot from the News of the World cover, a bicycle for “Bicycle Race,” a vacuum cleaner that nods to the “I Want to Break Free” video, a hammer for “Hammer to Fall” and May’s guitar.”

Get more details on the game here and don’t miss QUEEN + Adam Lambert when they return to Mohegan Sun on July 23rd!

–Lisa Gold, CBS Radio/Hartford