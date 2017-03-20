Feelings That Were Always There

Many years ago Jackie from Stafford Springs worked as a hairdresser. She became good friends with a co-worker. In fact they worked at not one, but two area salons together from 1996-1998. Jackie used to visit her co-worker at her home. Very often her son Bryan would be there. Jackie would converse with Bryan. They seemed to get along well. You might even say they had good chemistry but nothing ever came of it.

Jackie would later marry and divorce and Bryan would head in the opposite direction. Nineteen years would pass before Jackie and her co-worker would reconnected and get together again. That also brought Jackie and Bryan together again. This time they hit it off and revealed that they have always had feelings for each other. The timing wasn’t quite right all those years ago, but it is now.

Jackie called PillowTalk to let Bryan know that she feels their relationship should move forward and that she is willing to walk down the path together with him.

She wanted me to choose the song. Falling Into You by Celine Dion worked just fine for Jackie.