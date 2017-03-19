This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll win a pair of tickets to One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works Friday, March 31st at 8PM in the Cabaret at Jorgensen Center on the UConn Campus at Storrs. You’ll also win a PET EASTER LOVE BUNDLE from Oma’s Pride & O’Paw’s Pet Treats at Miller Foods in Avon!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a pair of tickets to Lady Antebellum Saturday, July 22nd at the Xfinity Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday morning through Live Nation.com but you can win them before you can buy them!

You’ll also win a PET EASTER LOVE BUNDLE Oma’s Pride & O’Paw’s Pet Treats at Miller Foods in Avon!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Aretha Franklin coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win an EASTER Feast courtesy of Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon. It includes Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, Gravy, Roasting Pan, Pie and your choice of a HAM or Semi-Boneless TURKEASE!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… a Litter Box helper! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!