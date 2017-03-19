Feel Good Video: Man Adopts Senior Animals

March 19, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

This video made me so happy. I feel like there aren’t nearly enough happy stories around lately and so just as winter seems to have looped back to make up for the warm weather we had this season, maybe some of us could use a little pick me up.

If you’ve ever adopted an animal you know the joy it can bring your life. Nothing beats the feeling of coming home to your babies at the end of a long day, and there is something to be said for that internal debate we have wondering who really saved who. Older animals often have a harder time getting adopted and some of them are in the shelter much longer than they should be. This story brought tears to my eyes, but they were the good kind of tears. Click here to watch the video!

