Cold Day Recipe: Old Fashioned Goulash

I remember goulash, and I feel like a lot of you probably do too. Depending on your culture it can be different things of course but for me its something my grandmother and then my father used to make for me.

Simplest thing made from pasta, ground meat, tomato sauce, and sometimes cheese! I find that these tried and true kind of recipes are perfect for when winter weather hits. If you’re going to be stuck inside this weekend you just might want to give this recipe a try, you’ve probably got the ingredients in the house already! Click here for the recipe!