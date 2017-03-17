Who Is That Next Door?

March 17, 2017 10:50 PM By Dean Richards

Melanie from Torrington brought the potato salad. It was at the condo picnic about nine months ago. The picnic at Melanie’s dad’s condo. Melanie was visiting her dad. While having a conversation with him, she looked across the way. Suddenly someone captured her attention.

It caused her to react and ask him, ” Who is THAT? His name was Nick. That was the beginning. Nick lived in the same complex and is her dad’s neighbor. All these months later, Melanie in a love message says, “Can’t keep falling in love with you Nick. But I do anyway.”

The depth of her feeling for Nick can be heard and felt in this hit song by Alicia Keys.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live