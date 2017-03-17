Who Is That Next Door?

Melanie from Torrington brought the potato salad. It was at the condo picnic about nine months ago. The picnic at Melanie’s dad’s condo. Melanie was visiting her dad. While having a conversation with him, she looked across the way. Suddenly someone captured her attention.

It caused her to react and ask him, ” Who is THAT? His name was Nick. That was the beginning. Nick lived in the same complex and is her dad’s neighbor. All these months later, Melanie in a love message says, “Can’t keep falling in love with you Nick. But I do anyway.”

The depth of her feeling for Nick can be heard and felt in this hit song by Alicia Keys.