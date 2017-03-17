The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats of Vermont – now available at the Farm Store at Maple Hill Farms on Bloomfield on Saturday between 9am-noon! Green Pasture Meats.

MUSIC:

Shaggy at Toad’s Place New Haven Friday at 9PM 203-624-8623 http://www.toadsplace.com

FREE Shows at The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun The Fab Four on Friday at 7PM and Leanne Rimes Saturday at 8PM 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: The Music of U2 at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Saturday at 7:30 PM 860-987-1600 http://www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

“The Seven Year Itch” ends at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin Saturday. Tickets $30. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Cloud 9” finishes it’s run at Hartford Stage Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

EVENT:

Theresa Caputo LIVE! The Experience at The Bushnell Friday at 7:30PM 860 597 5900 http://www.bushnell.org

Carrot Top Tonight and Tomorrow at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods 8PM http://www.foxwoods.com

George Lopez at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday night 8PM http://www.foxwoods.com

Want to make your St Patrick’s Day weekend even better OR become an Office Hero? The Sisters of the Poor in Enfield are baking magic – St. Patrick’s Day SCONES in Cranberry, Raisin and plain Friday from 10AM to 4PM . Pick up 2 for $1.50 or 4 for $3! 1365 Enfield Street in Enfield. Proceeds benefit their elderly residents. 860-741-0791 or http://www.littlesistersofthepoorconnecticut.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

