Flashback Friday: 1985 – Beirut Hostage Crisis Begins

It was on March 16, 1985 that Associated Press reporter Terry Anderson was taken hostage with several others (pictured) by Shiite Hezbollah militants in Beirut. They were held hostage until 1991!

Expo ’85, the World’s Fair opened in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan.

Wrestlemania made it’s debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the week of March 16, 1985:

#5 – Phil Collins – One More Night

#4 – David Lee Roth – California Girls

#3 – Madonna – Material Girl

#2 – Glenn Frey – The Heat Is On

#1 – REO Speedwagon – Can’t Fight This Feeling