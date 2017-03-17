A St Patrick’s Day Dublin Trip Winner From Aer Lingus And The Vacation Station

Congrats to our St. Patrick’s Day Winner of a trip to Dublin from Aer Lingus, now flying from Bradley. For Tom Sheridan of Manchester, It’s on to Dublin and then his choice of London, Rome,Paris or Barcelona for two nights. Here is Mary and Allan talking to Kevin Dillon who chose the winning name. You can listen to winner number one, Jessilan Crossman in podcast 2 and listen to Aer Lingus’s Jeff Wright in podcast 3 talking about the additional cities the airline will serve, the new Airbus planes, and the fact that you don’t have to go through USA Customs when you get back. It is all done in Europe and some great news for business people needing to get to Europe.

