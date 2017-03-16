The 8-Week Beginner Running Program

I found this cool article in Beginner Running by David Dack: I like it for 2 major reasons: regardless of your current fitness level, you should be able to go from being a complete couch potato to being to able to run for a half an hour, without much huffing and puffing, in less than 8 weeks and This method helps to cut down on injuries.

1. You’ll need to commit to run at least three times per week, and follow the beginner run-walk program: an 8-week beginner running plan that’s gonna help you build enough cardio base to run for a half an hour with ease. Basically, the run-walk method is a combination of a set period of running, followed by a set period of walking for recovery, click here for the step by step program.

Click here and get the app for the couch to 5k for Apple