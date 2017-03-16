I Am A Non Farmer Giraffe Pizza

March 16, 2017 7:05 AM By Mary Scanlon

A second-grade class in Indiana is learning about graphs and they need your help!

Every student contributed one question, and the school secretary posted the survey on Facebook on Tuesday morning so they could gather responses.

They thought they would just get some locals to participate.

Little did they know,  the survey would go viral, with people taking all over the world!

As of yesterday, the survey has more than 230,000 responses.

Do you want to help them out?? The questions are adorable!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE MRS. PORTER’S CLASS SURVEY!!!

 

