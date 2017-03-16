Coincidence In The Darkness Of Night

It’s funny how things flow and fall into place some nights when you are on the radio. Ruth from New Britain called PillowTalk while she was driving home after working a long day in insurance. She requested and wanted to hear a song that she has always loved. Piano In The Dark by Brenda Russell.

While speaking with her on the phone, I was very specific in telling her when I would play her request. I told her that I would play it following the song Over The Rainbow by Iz. The minute I told her that, she responded by saying, “Izzy? That’s the song I danced to with my son Michael at his wedding in 2009.”

Michael is a Captain in the Fire Department in Washington D.C. He has two daughters. According to their grandmother Ruth, “they’re both spitfires.”

Ruth, we are more than happy to play your song and celebrate your wonderful family.