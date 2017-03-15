Food, we all love it. But, now we decided what food we love the most.

Here are five “Would you rather?” questions about food from our friends at Buzzfeed.com

1. Would you rather give up chocolate or give up candy forever? 73% of people would give up candy, 27% would give up chocolate.

2. Would you rather give up pizza or pasta forever? 55% pasta, 45% pizza.

3. Would you rather have to eat everything hot or everything cold? 67% hot, 33% cold.

4. Would you rather give up fruit or vegetables? 66% vegetables, 34% fruit.

5. Would you rather eat the exact same thing every single day, or never be able to eat the same thing twice? 66% would want the variety, 34% would have the same thing every day.

Click Here to take the Would You Rather test for yourself!