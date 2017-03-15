There’s A New Thirst Quenching Queen

March 15, 2017 3:53 PM By Chuck Taylor

For the first time ever! Last year Americans drank more bottled water than soda. Almost 13-billion gallons of it.

According to research by the Beverage Marketing Corporation, health concerns over sugary drinks is a major factor for the change in Americans’ preference.

And while tap water is generally perfectly safe, concerns over the crisis of lead in the water in Flint, Michigan, may also have had an influence.

And considering that some bottled water is just purified tap water anyway, you’re not really any better off drinking bottled water.

