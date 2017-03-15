Song Secret: Jackson Browne Gave His Neighbor A Number One Song

March 15, 2017 1:02 PM By Allan Camp

Jackson Browne was writing a song in his apartment in LA and his downstairs neighbor Glenn said he loved it, and would like his new band to use it when it was done.  Jackson said he was having trouble with the second verse.  Glenn suggested a line and Jackson liked it.  He said, You take the song, finish it, and it is yours.  It ended up being the first hit for Glenn’s band.  Listen here for the Song Secret!

