Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘CHIPS’

Want to see an advance screening of CHIPS on Wednesday, March 22nd at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About CHIPS:

Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello (Michael Peña) have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job—inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s bike skills combined with Ponch’s street savvy it might just work…if they don’t drive each other crazy along the way.

This film has been rated R for crude sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, some violence and drug use.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)