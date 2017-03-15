Can’t Highlight Just One

I love sharing your stories. I love the circumstances that bring you together with special people. It all translates into meaningful and memorable experiences that make life worth living. We try to tie it all together with the perfect song. A song you love. A song with meaning. A song that creates a lasting memory.

There were more of those last night on PillowTalk. Starting with Alice from East Hartford. She spent the duration of the last major snow storm well cared for and protected at her son’s house in Wallingford. She wanted me to play The Greatest Love Of All by Whitney Houston. She told me that she has always loved the lyrics of that song because it talks about children and reminds her of the special relationship she has with her son Paul.

Marcia from Hartford called from her car. She listens to PillowTalk every night. Her niece Allison has been here three weeks visiting from Jamaica and already loves PillowTalk. Marcia’s message: ” I love you. Go for your goals. The sky’s the limit.” Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran was the song they wanted to hear while they were in the car together.

A PillowTalk dedication capped a day in New York City on Broadway and a birthday celebration. April from Bristol gave her mother Brenda tickets to the show Cats at the Neil Simon Theatre as a Christmas present. Today was the day they had been waiting for. Thank you for saving the best for last…a lasting memory of their special day together. A PillowTalk dedication and a song sung by Barbra Streisand.

