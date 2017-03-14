Tell Me Something Good March 14, 2017

March 14, 2017 10:04 AM By Mary Scanlon

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good March 14, 2017

Remember The Jetsons? And that robot housekeeper they had, Rosie? It was science-fiction back then, but the day when we can have something like that – someone like that? – keeps getting closer and closer. Robots are coming and some of those robots are being made right here in Connecticut! Find out where…

AND

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, but you can find ways to celebrate with friends and family all weekend long in Connecticut, from fine Irish food to five-Ks.

 

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

School Closings & Delays
Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusCongratulations to Jessalyn C. of West Haven - our first vacation winner! Win YOUR Ireland vacation NOW - click here!

Listen Live