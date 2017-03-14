Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Remember The Jetsons? And that robot housekeeper they had, Rosie? It was science-fiction back then, but the day when we can have something like that – some one like that? – keeps getting closer and closer. Robots are coming and some of those robots are being made right here in Connecticut! Find out where…

AND

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, but you can find ways to celebrate with friends and family all weekend long in Connecticut, from fine Irish food to five-Ks.

Tell Me Something Good March 14, 2017