Snow Day Themed Movies

Storm Eugene has done a lot of people a favor: a snow day!!! Ok, now what to do? how about a Netflix binge. A couple for the family and one for grown ups only:

Snow-Themed Movies:

“Snow Day” — It’s the ultimate snow day movie. This 2000 film shows a group of kids trying to stop the snow plow from clearing the way for them to return to school.

“Snow Buddies” — Watch adorable puppies navigate their new role on an Alaskan dog sled team.

This is the grown up one!!

“Dead Snow” — Looking for a little zombie action? This horror movie shows a ski trip interrupted by zombies, but these aren’t just any undead flesh eaters. They’re Nazi zombies! The sequel, “Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead,” is also available.