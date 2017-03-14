Freyja: Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Meet fancy Freyja! This gorgeous long-haired lady is an absolute love! She adores her people and is a huge fan of head butts and is a super affectionate and lovable little lady. She would much prefer coming to you for attention, rather than being interrupted for pets as she sleeps, eats or plays. Freyja is quite outgoing when she’s comfortable, but can be startled by loud and unexpected noises, so she would love a calm, quiet home as the only pet. This gorgeous girl is patiently waiting to meet her perfect match. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.