Crossing That Fine Line – Have You Ever?

It’s that fine line. You meet someone who you really get along with. Everything just seems to flow. You are like soulmates. Very open with each other. Then it hits you like a brick wall. What if we became more than just good friends. What if we cross that line between friends and a romantic relationship. What if the romance part doesn’t work as seamlessly as the friendship part. Will we ever be able to go back to being just friends.

Have you ever been in this type of situation? How did it work out for you? I’ve been in a situation like that. It cost me one of the greatest friendships I ever had. Both individuals have to have a plan and be comfortable with it if the romance part doesn’t work out.

Nick and Chrystal from Winsted were really good friends for about a year. Now, for the last three months they have crossed the line into a deep more romantic relationship. It sounds like that have both done it with their eyes wide open. The other night Nick called to send Chrystal a PillowTalk dedication.

He said, “Tell Chrystal that I will always be there for her. There isn’t any obstacle that we can’t overcome together.” He wanted me to play a song by Pink.