This Water Bottle Gives Back!

Our son Tim is working hard at his college on a “ban the bottle” campaign. The amount of plastic that is used on this and most college campuses is staggering and although we all want to believe that most of us will get those into a recycling bin somewhere, it just isnt a reality. Well, we all want fresh water and we all want less waste plus a bottle that doesnt make us sick by leaking BPA’s so welcome the Dopper water bottle. The bottle comes in a bunch of different cool colors and the top screws off to become a glass! The great thing about these water bottles? Dopper donates 5% of their sales to water and sanitation projects worldwide to help increase people’s access to clean drinking water!