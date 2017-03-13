Skip The Bread, Milk & Eggs! Here’s What You Really Need Before It Snows

Go to the grocery store just before a big snow storm, and it looks like everyone is preparing to make french toast when the snow hits. Bread, milk, eggs, and toilet paper all seem to be the hot commodity. However, the experts say these are the things you should actually make sure you have on hand:

Bottled water – It’s never a bad idea to have extra potable water in your house. Pipes are at risk of freezing during winter storms and you may need it not just for drinking but to bathe and wash dishes as well. Canned soup – Soup is a meal in a convenient canned package. Always have your favorites on hand just in case. And make sure you have a non-electric can opener, too. Grains – If you’ve got rice, oats or barley, you’ve got the beginnings of a meal. Plus, all you need to cook it is a pot of boiling water. Baking mix – If they’re already out of bread at the store, no worries. Grab a biscuit or pancake mix for your carb fix. Crackers – Another great building block for a snack or lunch. Canned tuna or chicken – It’s a good idea to have a nonperishable meat on hand during blizzard conditions, in case you aren’t able to safely store and prepare raw chicken, beef or pork. Peanut butter – Nut butters (peanut, almond, etc.) are not only great on crackers or in a sandwich, but they’re also nutritious; provided you don’t have a nut allergy. Honey – It never goes bad and adds a sweet touch to your crackers or biscuits. You can even use it to make your own granola. Fruit – It’s a good idea to have a variety of fruit on hand that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, like oranges, apples and bananas. Potatoes – As long as they’re stored in a cool, dark place, potatoes can last several weeks. Have a dozen or so on hand for breakfast hashes, baked potatoes, mashed potatoes and more.