Fix Me Up? Never! Not Me In A Million Years

March 13, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Anna and Adam from Simsbury have been married for eleven years. Somebody by the name of Lisa fixed them up. Find out about Lisa, what their relationship was and how they were connected. Listen to Adam express his feelings about his wife and what she means to him. Adam was in the mood for music by Bruce Springsteen. Listen as Bruce talks to the audience and plays it in concert.

Click on the “Play” arrow to hear my conversation with Adam in case you missed it on PillowTalk. Share your love story when the dedications and love messages begin again tonight from 8 until midnight on PillowTalk. You can also join the PillowTalk Loyal Listeners on Facebook or tweet your dedication to me on Twitter @DEANWRCH

