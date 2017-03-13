Ed Sheeran: Artist Of The Week

Ed Sheeran’s label came out with a press release this week as he will be heading out on tour again this summer. Here is the press release.

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for his North American arena tour. Dates begins June 29th at Kansas City, Mo’s Sprint Center and then continue through early October (see attached itinerary). For complete details, please visit www.edsheeran.com/live.htm. The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release. “Shape of You” debuted at #1 on Billboard ’s “Hot 100” – Sheeran’s first time atop the overall chart – and has remained there for six weeks total thus far. Meanwhile, “Castle On The Hill” entered the “Hot 100” at #6, establishing Sheeran as the first artist to ever have two singles make simultaneous top 10 debuts in the chart’s 58-year history. “Shape of You” was quickly certified 2x-platinum by the RIAA, while “Castle on the Hill” earned gold — the first two songs released in 2017 to achieve RIAA certifications this year. “Shape of You” is currently #1 at both CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio outlets nationwide while also continuing to rule the top spot on iTunes’ “Top Songs” chart and Spotify’s “Top 50” (both Global and U.S.). The song’s official companion video – directed by MTV Video Music Award winner Jason Koenig– is further achieving record-shattering numbers of its own, with individual views in excess of 300 million at Sheeran’s official YouTube alone. “÷” has fast proven an even greater phenomenon than Sheeran’s 4x RIAA platinum certified second album, 2014’s “x.” Released March 3rd, the album immediately rocketed to #1 on iTunes charts in 96 countries around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom. “÷” has also achieved historic levels of steaming success including the best-ever one day streams for a single artist (68,695,172), best one day streams for an individual album (56,727,861), and best first day streams for an individual album (56,727,861), the latter two statistics almost doubling the previous record-holder’s success. In addition, “Shape of You,” the album’s stellar first single, earned the best one day streams for a single track with a remarkable 10,123.630 streams – besting Sheeran’s own record set earlier this year upon the single’s initial release.