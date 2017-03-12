This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

March 12, 2017 10:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock!  Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  You’ll also win a digital download of Ed Sheeran’s new album Divide courtesy of Atlantic Records.

ed sheeran press photo 1 greg williams1 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Greg Williams/Atlantic Records)

divide artwork 1 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Atlantic Records)

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – 
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Sleeping Beauty presented by the Russian National Ballet March 30th at 7:30pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn Storrs.

sleeping beauty alexander daev 2014 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Jorgenson/Alexander Daev)

 

You’ll also enjoy a Haddock Family Fish Fry including freshly prepared Haddock, French Fries, Cole Slaw and Condiments courtesy of Big Y World Class Market.

fish fry This Week with Allan, Mike & Marybigylogo circle fovthick This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Aretha Franklin coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

You’ll also win an EASTER Feast courtesy of Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon.  It includes Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, Gravy, Roasting Pan, Pie and your choice of a HAM or Semi-Boneless TURKEASE!

thanskgivingturkey main full This Week with Allan, Mike & Marymillerfoods This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday it’s Spring and that means the return of Maureen Hasley Jones – The English Lady just after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 presented by Green Pasture Meats!

It’s going to be a great week!

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusCongratulations to Jessalyn C. of West Haven - our first vacation winner! Win YOUR Ireland vacation NOW - click here!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live