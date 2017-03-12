This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. You’ll also win a digital download of Ed Sheeran’s new album Divide courtesy of Atlantic Records.

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Sleeping Beauty presented by the Russian National Ballet March 30th at 7:30pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn Storrs.

You’ll also enjoy a Haddock Family Fish Fry including freshly prepared Haddock, French Fries, Cole Slaw and Condiments courtesy of Big Y World Class Market.

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Aretha Franklin coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win an EASTER Feast courtesy of Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon. It includes Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, Gravy, Roasting Pan, Pie and your choice of a HAM or Semi-Boneless TURKEASE!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday it’s Spring and that means the return of Maureen Hasley Jones – The English Lady just after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 presented by Green Pasture Meats!

It’s going to be a great week!