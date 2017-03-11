The Best Paying Jobs for 2017

Glassdoor.com just released their list of the highest paying jobs in America in 2017.
Here are the 10 best-paying jobs, and their average salary:
1. Physician, $188,000.
2. Pharmacy manager, $149,000.
3. Patent attorney, $140,000.
4. Medical science liaison, $133,000.
5. Pharmacist, $126,000.
6. Enterprise architect, $113,000.
7. Physician assistant, $113,000.
8. App development manager, $112,000.
9. Research and development manager, $112,000.
10. Corporate accountant or controller, $111,000.
