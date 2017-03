This weekend we’ll lose an hour of sleep as we “spring forward” to DST.

We’ll make it worth your while to get up early as we give you a chance to win free concert tickets. Join us from 8 until noon for an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Fourplay at the Lyman Center on March 31st.

Relaxing smooth jazz and free concert tickets, this week on the “Brunch”, brought to you by, Jazz at the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University.