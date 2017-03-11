Fancy But Delicious: 7 Dollar Salad

March 11, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

So some salads are pretty simple, the basics, most of them come ready made in bags now too so all the work is done for you! If you’re looking for a new idea that is sure to impress your guests I suggest you give this recipe a try. Roasted Cauliflower is one of the main ingredients and lately with so many different things you can do with cauliflower, a lot of us already have that in the house anyway! The ingredients aren’t complicated or hard to find, and with a little extra effort, the results really are worth it.

Recently someone gave me some health advice. I love cooking for a crowd, and when I’m alone its hard to get out of that mode, which can lead to overeating VERY easily. The advice I got was “try putting as much effort into your salad as you do into your casserole!” and I decided to give that advice a shot. This is the first one I tried, and though normally I would scroll past a recipe for a salad because lets face it, unless its a macaroni salad most of us don’t consider using a recipe for one! Click here to check this one out and try it for yourself, I promise its worth the extra effort!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusCongratulations to Jessalyn C. of West Haven - our first vacation winner! Win YOUR Ireland vacation NOW - click here!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live