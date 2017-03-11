Fancy But Delicious: 7 Dollar Salad

So some salads are pretty simple, the basics, most of them come ready made in bags now too so all the work is done for you! If you’re looking for a new idea that is sure to impress your guests I suggest you give this recipe a try. Roasted Cauliflower is one of the main ingredients and lately with so many different things you can do with cauliflower, a lot of us already have that in the house anyway! The ingredients aren’t complicated or hard to find, and with a little extra effort, the results really are worth it.

Recently someone gave me some health advice. I love cooking for a crowd, and when I’m alone its hard to get out of that mode, which can lead to overeating VERY easily. The advice I got was “try putting as much effort into your salad as you do into your casserole!” and I decided to give that advice a shot. This is the first one I tried, and though normally I would scroll past a recipe for a salad because lets face it, unless its a macaroni salad most of us don’t consider using a recipe for one! Click here to check this one out and try it for yourself, I promise its worth the extra effort!