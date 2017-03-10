The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats of Vermont – now accepting pre-orders for fresh Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef brisket, hand cut and brined by master butchers. Stop by The Farm Store at Maple Hill Farms on Bloomfield on Saturday between 9am-noon to browse this week’s Vermont raised meat offerings, sample their delicious corned beef and to reserve yours for St. Patty’s Day! Green Pasture Meats.

MUSIC:

Il Divo brings a Tribute to Tenors to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $55-$105. On Sunday at 7pm it’s Alicia Keys! Tickets $99-$155. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Florida Georgia Line comes to Mohegan for two shows… Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 7pm. Tickets $59-$99. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents A Faust Symphony Friday and Saturday 8PM and Sunday at 3PM at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $35-$68. 860-987-5900 or http://www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

“The Seven Year Itch” plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through March 18th. Tickets $30. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Cloud 9” takes the stage at Hartford Stage now through March 19th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

From Grown-Ups, 50 First Dates and SNL, Rob Schneider comes to Connecticut Friday night 8:00 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $45-$55. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Tom Segura’s No Teeth, No Entry Comedy Tour stops at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Friday at 8pm. Tickets $29. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENT

Saturday is the 46th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It steps off at 11 a.m. on Capitol Avenue near the Connecticut State Capitol Building. http://www.irishamericanparade.com

Spirit Festival National Competition will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center on both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. One of the largest cheer & dance national championships in the Northeast. http://www.spiritfestivalnationals.com

The Frontier Communications American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship continues through Sunday at XL Center in Downtown Hartford. All 11 American Athletic Conference teams will compete for the conference title, including the 2014 NCAA champion, the University of Connecticut. http://www.XLCenter.com/americanhoops

Lacrosse takes the field inside Mohegan Sun Arena this Sunday as the New England Black Wolves play the Georgia Swarm at 1pm. Tickets $15-$50. http://www.blackwolves.com

Connecticut Author Sharen S. Peters invites you to a book signing Saturday at 11am at the New London Library on Huntington Street. Her book “I’m Just a Little Someone” is the first of an upcoming series and features beautiful illustrations from Connecticut Artist Amanda Alter. This signing is part of the Second Annual Authors Fest. www.lifelongfriendpublishers.com

If you saw Hidden Figures, you don’t want to miss Women Take Flight at New England Air Museum Saturday 10AM. Celebrate women’s contributions to aerospace history with special guests, events and hands on activities. $12.50 ages 12 and up, $11.50 Seniors and $7 for children 4-11. 860-623-3305 or http://www.neam.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

