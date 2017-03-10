Flashback Friday: 1969 – James Earl Ray Pleads Guilty

March 10, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

48 years ago (March 10,1969) James Earl Ray (pictured) pleads guilty in Memphis to assassinating Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. Ray died in 1998 at the Columbia Nashville Memorial Hospital from complications related to kidney disease and liver failure caused by hepatitis C.

Earlier that month, in a Los Angeles courtroom, Sirhan Sirhan admitted killing presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

Jim Morrison of The Doors was arrested in Florida for indecent exposure related to a concert there several days earlier.

And a couple of weeks later, John Lennon and Yoko Ono were married at Gibraltar then proceeded to Amsterdam for their Bed-In for Peace.

 

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for March 8, 1969:

#5 – Tommy James & The Shondells – Crimson & Clover

#4 – Tommy Roe – Dizzy

#3 – The Foundations – Build Me Up Buttercup

#2 – Creedence Clearwater Revival – Proud Mary

#1 – Sly & The Family Stone – Everyday People

 

