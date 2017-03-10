Congrats To Our First Aer Lingus Dublin Vacation Winner

March 10, 2017 11:29 AM By Allan Camp

Congratulations to jessalyn Crossman our first Air Lingus Dublin vacation winner on lite 100.5 WRCH.Here is her conversation with Allan Mike & Mary.

aer lingus logo Congrats To Our First Aer Lingus Dublin Vacation Winner

She gets to spend 2 nights at Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel in Dublin and then move on to the city of her choice London Paris Rome or Barcelona where she’ll spend two nights at one of Europe’s Premier destinations. Aer Lingus brings you another winter and next Friday on st. Patrick’s Day so sign HERE at wrch.com

 

More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

School Closings & Delays
Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusCongratulations to Jessalyn C. of West Haven - our first vacation winner! Win YOUR Ireland vacation NOW - click here!

Listen Live