Congrats To Our First Aer Lingus Dublin Vacation Winner
March 10, 2017 11:29 AMBy Allan Camp
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Congratulations to jessalyn Crossman our first Air Lingus Dublin vacation winner on lite 100.5 WRCH.Here is her conversation with Allan Mike & Mary.
She gets to spend 2 nights at Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel in Dublin and then move on to the city of her choice London Paris Rome or Barcelona where she’ll spend two nights at one of Europe’s Premier destinations. Aer Lingus brings you another winter and next Friday on st. Patrick’s Day so sign HERE at wrch.com
