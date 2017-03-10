Plan ahead now to Run, walk, or push your strollers through the streets of West Hartford in support of one of the area’s favorite 5Ks! The 7th Annual Johnny’s Jog for Charity will be held on Sunday, March 19th. This year, for the first time, the streets will be closed and participants will have the option to be timed! Before the race, participants can expect lots of festivities and fun; bagpipers, Irish step-dancers, face-painting, leprechauns, a clown and much more! All proceeds will benefit three local non-profit children’s organizations. Registration begins at 9:00AM and the race begins at 10:30AM in Blue Back Square in West Hartford. For more information and to register, visit their website: www.JohnnysJog.com.