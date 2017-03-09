White House Tours To Resume Next Week

Anyone wanting a tour of the White House has been unable to since 2013. That’s going to change next week!

Beginning on Tuesday (March 14th) self-guided tours will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Federal holidays are excluded.

“The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement. “I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

Requests can be submitted up to three months in advance. They must be submitted no less than 21 days in advance. Spaces are limited. All White House tours are free of charge.

To get a ticket, click here.