White House Tours To Resume Next Week

March 9, 2017 3:15 PM By Chuck Taylor

Anyone wanting a tour of the White House has been unable to since 2013. That’s going to change next week!

Beginning on Tuesday (March 14th) self-guided tours will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Federal holidays are excluded.

“The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement. “I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

Requests can be submitted up to three months in advance. They must be submitted no less than 21 days in advance. Spaces are limited. All White House tours are free of charge.

To get a ticket, click here.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusAllan, Mike & Mary select the first vacation winner Friday morning!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live