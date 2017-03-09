Save Big Bucks With This One Trick!

I am constantly searching for recipes I can modify to make at home for pennies on the dollar. Here is a homemade Lara bar recipe that is nut free, chocolate free, gluten free and so cheap… it’s almost Free! I am trying hard to stay on track with both food and budget and this recipe from Paleomg is keeping me right on track!

Ingredients:

1 cup Prunes $1.00

1 Cup SunButter (or Sunflower seeds or you can use any nut)

Zest of one lime

Juice of ½ a Lime $0.30

½ cup Coconut $0.50

Oatmeal $0.19

(1/4 cup of extras like chocolate chips, or cocoa powder)

Extra Oatmeal to sprinkle on top

Get your food processor ready. Put in one cup of Sun Flower seeds or Sun Butter in. If you are using seeds let the processor go for a couple of minutes. You want a mealy consistency.

Add the oatmeal and process for one more minute.

Leave your processor on and add zest of one lime. This should be about 1 tablespoon of zest. Add your lime juice.

Your processor should still be going and slowly add in the coconut.

Add prunes a little at a time. When all prunes are added, process for 1 minute or two on high. Make sure all the prunes have gotten all chopped up.. Spray the bottom of a 9X9 in pan and put your yummy prune, coconut, lime ball in there. I suggest spraying your hands with a little oil first. It is really sticky. And press the yummy ball in the bottom of the pan until all is even. I am not going to tell you what they look like if you don’t add the oatmeal on top, but you get the idea. I added the oatmeal for cosmetic purposes. It looks so much better, don’t you think?

Place in refrigerator for a couple of hours. Then take out and cut evenly into 8 homemade Lara bars. I cut four across then cut them in half. You can stack them in a container using some plastic wrap or wax paper.

These coconut lime homemade Lara bars are so delicious. You can modify the recipe to include nuts or nut butters and still taste awesome.This comes out to about $0.37 a bar! COMPARE THAT TO 2.00 FOR A LARA BAR!

I get all my recipes in my Paleo Cook book and you can also get this one and others on line at paleoomg: click here