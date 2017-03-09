Our Companions Pets of the Month – Timothy & Woody!

Susan Linker from Our Companions paid us a visit with 2 pets with special needs and an update on Our Companions capital campaign. Listen to the podcast on demand.

Susan Linker

Timothy:

Have you ever seen a more handsome cat!? Meet Timothy, a 5 year old blind male that is very affectionate and lovable! Timothy is looking for his forever home where he can live out his days in a loving home to get all the love and attention he deserves. Being blind doesn’t stop him but he will need some help getting adjusted to his new home so he can learn his new environment and get around with ease. For more information on Timothy, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

Woody:

Woody is an amazing 11 year old Chow mix, weighing in at about 45 lbs. This sweet and gentle boy needs your soft voice and velvet touch, Woody is blind. By way of compensation, Woody will hang on your every word and touch. Despite his lack of vision, his other senses are highly developed making for a breath-taking relationship with the person who assumes ownership. Your heart will open rather quickly once you meet Woody and his heart for you.

To be sure, Woody needs a quiet home where his special need will be embraced. As with the best of all pets, they crave love and affection that is demonstrated from footsteps to touch to the scent of recognition of a loving person who approaches. All Woody wants is TLC and a special person or family to call his own. If you are interested in learning more about Woody, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-999, ext. 302.

***Save the Date!!! The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 15th 11am-2:30pm. Details coming soon!