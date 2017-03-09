Birthdays And Blessings

March 9, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

PillowTalk always happy to be there to help you celebrate those memorable moments and special occassions. David from Hamden didn’t want the day to slip by without wishing his girlfriend Sheila in Bristol a very happy birthday. David wanted her to know how much he loves her. We played a Rod Stewart song that summed it up.

Good health news for Vinny from Sandy Hook. He wasn’t feeling up to par recently. He was feeling sluggish. He immediately sought and received the medical assistance he needed. Early detection yielded a positive result. His wife Janine thanks her lucky stars and is feeling blessed to have her Vinny in her life. He is such a great husband and father. He has always been the family “Hero”.

PillowTalk is keeping Robert from Granville, MA and his wife Carla connected while she visits family on vacation in Maine. He loves her and misses her. A song by the Hollies is what they chose.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusAllan, Mike & Mary select the first vacation winner Friday morning!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live