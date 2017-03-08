There’s A Good Reason Taxi Cabs Are Yellow

It began as a great marketing tool for the Yellow Cab Company to paint their taxis yellow. However, there’s more to it than that.

Yellow is the most visible color to the human eye. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: Yellow cars are less likely to get into accidents. That means you’re safer riding in a yellow cab than you would be in any other color taxi.

To see if that were really true, researchers analyzed the collision rates of 16,700 Singaporean taxis (4175 yellow and 12,525 blue) over the course of three years.

The yellow cars won the day by a landslide. The results showed that yellow cars had around six fewer accidents per month per 1000 cars. “If the company changed the color of its entire fleet of 12,525 blue taxis to yellow, 76.4 fewer accidents would occur per month, or 917 fewer accidents per year,” the researchers noted.