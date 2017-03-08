Substance Abuse Prevention: Recovery Is Possible

March 8, 2017 12:02 PM By Joan Dylan

The Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the town of Canton  are shining a spotlight on mental wellness and a specific focus on the opioid and heroin addiction epidemic in ct. Thursday March 9th from 5:30pm to 8pm at Canton Community Center, 40 Dyer Avenue, Canton Ct.  Everyone is welcome, people struggling with addictions, currently using, considering sobriety, all families that are  affected as well as  health care practitioners and even [policy makers. There is every single resource you can imagine available to you. AA/NA/ demos, a drug take back program for safely discarding your medications. Speakers, materials to take with you and the connections that can get you or your friends and family the help you need. Tell your community.

 

 

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusAllan, Mike & Mary select the first vacation winner Friday morning!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live