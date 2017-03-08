Substance Abuse Prevention: Recovery Is Possible

The Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the town of Canton are shining a spotlight on mental wellness and a specific focus on the opioid and heroin addiction epidemic in ct. Thursday March 9th from 5:30pm to 8pm at Canton Community Center, 40 Dyer Avenue, Canton Ct. Everyone is welcome, people struggling with addictions, currently using, considering sobriety, all families that are affected as well as health care practitioners and even [policy makers. There is every single resource you can imagine available to you. AA/NA/ demos, a drug take back program for safely discarding your medications. Speakers, materials to take with you and the connections that can get you or your friends and family the help you need. Tell your community.