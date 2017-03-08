Spring Break Not Helping This Relationship

March 8, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Calendar dates for spring break differ depending on where you go to school. Julie from Glastonbury starts the next semester in about a week. She met Simon a couple of months ago at college in Boston. Simon lives in Miami.

Apparently Julie is missing Simon while she is home on spring break. She called PillowTalk from the car the other night to send a shout out to Simon long distance. “Can’t wait to see you”, was her love message. A song from Pat Benatar was the one she requested to help her cope with her restless emotions.

Thanks for being a first-time caller to PillowTalk, Julie. Good luck with Simon. Enjoy the home stretch of your year at school.

