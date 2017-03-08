Song Secret: Played Piano At 6, But Guitar Is Where He Shines

Eddie learned to play Piano at 6.  By the time he was in 4th grade he had learned all of Eric Clapton’s guitar solos and started his own band in grade school.  He got so good, that Quincy Jones hooked him up with Michael Jackson to do the guitar solo on one of his biggest hits.  The day he recorded it, the engineer of the session wrote that the amplifier started burning.  That’s how good that was!  Tell you who he is, Click the Podcast

 

Click Here for is the Video

