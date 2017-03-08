Ed Sheeran Falls Asleep when Others Would Scream

By Amanda Wicks

Tattoo artist Kevin Paul has worked on Ed Sheeran’s many tattoos over the years, and apparently, the singer is so relaxed when he gets inked that he can’t help taking a quick snooze.

“The last time I tattooed Ed he fell asleep,” Paul told The Sun. “It was on his rib so it was a painful area but he was so chilled. He was snoring for 20 minutes!”

Paul has inked Sheeran’s two sleeves as well as his chest. “I’ve pretty much covered Ed,” he said about working with the pop star. “Both his arms are complete, we’ve done all the front of his body and out of everyone I’ve ever tattooed he’s the most controversial because of the designs.”

The colorful drawings may not be particularly well executed but they carry special meaning for Sheeran. “It does look like a five-year-old’s drawing with all the sketches, but that’s the style he likes,” Paul added. “He loves art and they’re all very personal. Those tattoos ARE Ed. Ed is very flamboyant and bright and they are very cartoon-like because Ed has an inner child.” Although Sheeran’s sleeves can often be spotted when he wears a t-shirt, he showed off his upper torso and the rest of his ink in the music video for “Shape of You.”

But Sheeran shows no sign of stopping. According to Paul, the singer is bound to go under his gun a few more times. “I’m still working with Ed, and we talk quite a bit about what we’re doing and plans for more designs.”

