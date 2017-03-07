Tell Me Something Good March 7, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

You may have heard about the U.S. News and World Report rankings of the best states. They ranked states on a wide variety of factors including the economy, health, opportunity, education and more. We took a deeper dive into those numbers and found some surprises about Connecticut.

AND…

According to U-S-A Today, Hartford’s local chefs have found a way to marry centuries of tradition with contemporary culinary sensibility. That was a major takeaway from a recent profile the popular news site did on the city, which highlighted some of the city’s trademark tastes….find out where, listen to the podcast below!



