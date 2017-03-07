Tell Me Something Good March 7, 2017

March 7, 2017 10:00 AM

You may have heard about the U.S. News and World Report rankings of the best states. They ranked states on a wide variety of factors including the economy, health, opportunity, education and more. We took a deeper dive into those numbers and found some surprises about Connecticut.

AND…

According to U-S-A Today, Hartford’s local chefs have found a way to marry centuries of tradition with contemporary culinary sensibility. That was a major takeaway from a recent profile the popular news site did on the city, which highlighted some of the city’s trademark tastes….find out where, listen to the podcast below!

