Prince’s Band Won’t Sing “Purple Rain”

March 7, 2017 3:59 PM By Chuck Taylor

If you’re planning on going to see The Revolution, Prince‘s backing band, on their upcoming tour, be prepared to sing! Specifically, be prepared to sing Purple Rain. The band has decided not to sing that song, saying that they didn’t feel it would be appropriate for one specific vocalist to perform Prince’s signature song. Instead, they plan to ask the audience to belt it out!

Their tour begins on April 21, one year to the day after Prince died. When deciding whether or not they should continue, they determined that no one person would front the band. Instead, deciding to give fans an idea of what it was like to back the Purple One, as a unit.

The closest The Revolution will get to us here in Connecticut, are 3 shows in the New York area: April 28th at B.B. King’s in Manhattan, May 3rd at Webster Hall, and May 4th at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY.

 

Here’s a performance of Purple Rain by The Revolution at a show in Minneapolis last September.

 

