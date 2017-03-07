If loving you is wrong, then I don’t want to be right. That’s Tucker’s motto. This 3 year old has a zest for life and a love for all, and Tucker is living proof that just because you are a larger dog, doesn’t mean you can’t be a lap dog. He is housebroken and has already done a lot of training. He knows sit, down, play dead and many others. So if you love going for walks, playing with toys and following up all that with a serious cuddle session…then Tucker is your man. If you just simply can’t resist this sweet face email jess@ourcompanions.org or call the Helpline at 860-242-9999.