Colchester, East Haven And Granby Reach Out And Connect

Newlyweds, a hardworking and appreciative single mom, and a lost love were all longing to reach out an connect on Tuesday’s edition of PillowTalk.

Congratulations to Carla and Robert of Granby. They were married on December 17, 2016, a couple of months ago. They had to fight through a winter storm to make it to the church on time. When they got there, the top of the bride’s dress fell apart and she had to be pinned back together. They made it through. Robert and Carla met working in the tree business. Carla told me they used to call Robert the “branch manager.” Their song request goes back to 1974. It was a hugely popular song at the time by Terry Jacks.

Gloria from Colchester is a single mom with a lot on her plate. School, plus a beautiful 6 month old daughter named Naveah Grace is keeping her hands full. She called to pledge her love to her daughter and to thank her mother Bernadette for always being her rock. She promised her daughter that she will always be there for her and work to provide the best for her. I Hope You Dance was her song of choice.

Dan from East Haven and Peaches dated for about 4 years many years ago. Peaches still lingers in his memory. He reached out to let her know that he is thinking of her and he hopes that things are going well and her life is everything that she wants it to be. Dan asked me to get a Lionel Richie love song on the radio.